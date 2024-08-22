TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the state is awarding $5.8 million to the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority to help support roadway infrastructure.

Funding through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund would create direct access from the Space Coast Innovation Park to the Space Coast Regional Airport, DeSantis said, by constructing a 3,200-foot roadway.

The governor estimates this will create more than 900 jobs for residents living in the space coast region.

“Florida is the space capital of the country,” DeSantis said. “Titusville and the surrounding communities will benefit from these high-demand, high-wage jobs that will contribute to a stronger economy for families along the Space Coast.”

Governor DeSantis Announces More Than $5.8 Million for Infrastructure Improvements at the Space Coast Regional Airport https://t.co/2m8IZux8Ft — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 22, 2024

The Space Coast Innovation Park is a hub for aerospace and defense manufacturing, logistics and operations, according to its website. The three-phase development project is located directly across from the airport on Grissom Parkway, and is within 10 miles of the Kennedy Space Center Vehicle Assembly Building and in proximity to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the space park will accommodate up to seven commercial buildings with 1.4 million square-feet of industrial space. They expect the project to have a positive fiscal impact of over $24.6 million.