More help is now available to businesses impacted by the extreme weather that hit large swaths of upstate New York in July and August.

This comes after portions of New York state were hit with tornadoes, flooding, high winds and more that damaged homes and businesses.

The Small Business Administration will be offering working capital loans to help businesses meet their ordinary financial obligations that cannot be met due to weather caused damages.

The loans are available in Cortland, Erie, Lewis, Ontario, Seneca, Tompkins, and Wyoming; and the contiguous New York counties of: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Tioga, Wayne, and Yates counties.

Those damages must have been on, or after, July 10.

Applications are due April 14 of next year.