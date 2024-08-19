ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) is expected to see a record 60 million passengers by the end of 2024 as it remains the state’s busiest airport.

What You Need To Know In 2023, Orlando International Airport welcomed more than 57 million passengers, and is expected to surpass that in 2024



Orlando International Airport is planning major renovation projects to handle the growing number of passengers



In another sign of Florida’s return to pre-pandemic level tourism levels, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday a record second quarter for visitor numbers for the months of April, May, and June

Airports Council International – North America released 2023 rankings, placing Orlando International as the nation’s 7th busiest airport. Miami International Airport was the only other Florida airport to place in the top 10 (at 10th), while South Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport ranked 18th, and Tampa International Airport placed 29th.

In 2023, Orlando International Airport welcomed more than 57 million passengers, up 15.1% from the year before.

2023 Passenger Totals at MCO:

Domestic U.S.: 57,735.726 (Up 13.6%)

International: 7,024,086 (Up 26.7%)

Orlando International and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International are the only two airports on the Top 10 list that do not serve as hubs for the major airlines, but are rather considered destination airports.

At times, MCO can have at least 45 airlines offering more than 850 daily flights to hundreds of U.S. and international cities.

2023 North American Airport Traffic Summary (Passengers):

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 104.6 million Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport (DFW): 81.7 million Denver International Airport (DEN): 77.8 million Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 75 million Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): 73.8 million John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): 62.4 million Orlando International Airport (MCO): 57.7 million Harry Reid International Airport (LAS): 57.6 million Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT): 53.4 million Miami International Airport (MIA): 52.3 million

MCO prepares for the future

As first reported in May 2024, Orlando International Airport is planning major renovation projects to handle the growing number of passengers. In addition to adding eight more gates and building a pedestrian bridge at the newer Terminal C, MCO is also planning for a multi-million dollar renovation of the original Terminal A and Terminal B buildings.

Related: Orlando International Airport preps for terminal upgrades

The estimated $40 million makeover will focus on the interior of Airsides 1 and 3 and levels 1 and 3 of Terminals A and B, which make up the North Terminal Complex.

MCO is accepting bids for the terminal renovation project until Sept. 16.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer Kevin Thibault says there are plans to address the frequent complaints about parking. This includes expanding spots available by reservation after adding thousands of new spots in the last year.

MCO also just opened bidding for a new parking guidance system. It is expected to be similar to the system at venues like Disney Springs. Using lights and displays, the system tells drivers how many spots are available and pinpoints exactly where those open sports are. The contract for this project is now expected to be awarded in December.

Long-term, perhaps by the end of the decade, Thibault said one goal is to build a consolidated rental car facility that is accessible by the existing people mover tram system. This would then free up parking spaces in garages A, B, and C, which are currently occupied by the rental car companies.

Tourism up in Florida

In another sign of Florida’s return to pre-pandemic level tourism levels, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday a record second quarter for visitor numbers for the months of April, May, and June.

More than 75.7 million people have visited Florida so far in 2024, up 1.3%.