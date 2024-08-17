ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — At Pass-a-Grill beach, there's an ongoing renourishment project to increase the size of the beach and help protect it from storms.

However, some vendors say the project is affecting their businesses, including Bridget Robison.

Despite a large amount of people at the beach Saturday, Bridget said this season has been a struggle for her business Fish Head Threads Inc. and estimates a 50% drop in people compared to normal.

She believes the renourishment project is the reason.

"Maybe they think that the beach is closed, but we're really not," she said. "It's the southern tip that's closed."

Robinson isn't the only one thinking this way.

"Having dredging going on to extend the beach is definitely scaring people away," said resident Cory Drescher.

Most of the cost is being paid for with tourist development tax money, and more than $1 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.