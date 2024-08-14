Big Lots is closing more than 300 locations across the country, at least two of which are here in Western New York.

Those are the Linden Corners on Delaware Ave. location and the one on South Ogden St.

Big Lots' official website states that there will be a sale of up to 20% on most items in those stores.

Last month, the company announced plans to close 35-40 stores this year amid struggles to stay afloat. In its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Big Lots stated that "in 2024, we currently expect to open three stores and close 35 to 40 stores."

The company states that it had a net loss of $205 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Big Lots currently has 1,392 stores nationwide, including 64 in New York.