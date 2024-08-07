DENVER — Financial services company TIAA is closing its downtown Denver offices and moving to a corporate center in Frisco, Texas, according to a report from Colorado Public Radio News.

Citing a TIAA letter to employees, CPR News said the company will leave Denver in July 2026.

“Most roles are expected to be transitioned to Frisco, Texas, with associates having the option to relocate,” a spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CPR News. “We made this announcement now to give our associates as much notice as we could.”

CPR News said TIAA will keep some employees at its data center in Broomfield, Colo. Employees will be notified of impacts to their jobs closer to the move, and most new hiring will occur in Frisco.

The current offices in Denver are in a highly recognizable building, with TIAA’s logo the prominent feature.

According to The Denver Post, the move puts about 1,000 jobs at risk. The company is also closing its Jacksonville, Fla., office in 2025. The company’s lease at the Denver building wasn’t set to expire until 2029.

TIAA provided The Denver Post with an emailed statement that says closing its Denver offices in 2026 rather than 2029 will provide the company with substantial savings in rent and operational costs.

The newspaper reported TIAA will maintain its corporate centers in New York, Chicago and Charlotte, N.C.

Company leaders, The Denver Post reported, told employees that the Frisco area is establishing itself as a hub for the financial services industry and outscored all other areas for talent, quality of life, population diversity and economic incentives. TIAA has built a 15-story corporate center next to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and practice facility.

TIAA manages about $1.3 trillion in assets for roughly 4.7 million people and 12,000 institutional clients, chiefly nonprofits and universities.