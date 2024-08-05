In a second funding round, six New York farmers markets have been awarded a combined nearly $250,000 to strengthen their markets and make products more accessible to customers, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced.

“The Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program continues to help our farmers’ markets by providing them funding they need to expand online sales, improve infrastructure and create stronger ties between New York farmers, their products and New York consumers,” said Commissioner Richard Ball in a press release.

Six markets received funding including:

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Inc., Sullivan County: $50,000

Webster’s Joe Obbie Farmers’ Market Inc., Monroe County: $22,950

Village of Greenwood Lake, Orange County: $22,665

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Oneida County: $50,000

Some of the projects being funded at each market include online ordering systems, marketing and outreach to grow attendance of the markets, youth programming, food pantries and community gardens.

“It’s vitally important that we continue to support local farm businesses that support the health and wellness of Oneida County residents by providing them access to local high-quality and healthy foods,” said Mary Beth McEwen, executive director of CCE Oneida County.

The 2024-2025 New York state budget includes funding for other programs that are focused on strengthening access to locally grown foods like Nourish New York, Farm-to-School program, and the 30% NYS School Initiative, all of which fund local foods in state agencies.

“This initiative is paving the way for a more resilient and accessible food supply in New York state by investing in organizations committed to prioritizing local producers,” said Jack Riffle, executive director of the Farmers Market Federation of New York.