WEST ALLIS, Wis. — One vendor at the Wisconsin State Fair has stood the test of time. Millie’s Italian Sausage, a beloved institution for 93 years, is set to close its doors at the end of this year’s fair.

Mike Millie represents the third generation to run the family business. He has worked at the State Fair every summer since he can remember.

“It’s going to be very difficult,” said Millie. “You know the second Sunday of the fair at 9 o’clock when it closes. It’s bittersweet.”

His grandparents, who were Italian immigrants, started the business on a shoestring budget and a dream.

“This was the right time to move on,” said Millie. “I’m lucky enough to have my three children and five of my seven grandchildren working here, but you don’t know how long that will be.”

Libby Donaldson has been working with her grandfather every summer at the State Fair since she was a kid.

“It’s so cool to look back and think how far it’s come, all the generations,” said Donaldson. “ I mean, we have three generations working here right now, which is really special to have it run in the family for so long. I can’t believe we’ve been here for so long, and it’s sad to see it go.”

Generations of families have made memories at Millie’s, too. It's about more than just sausage; it’s a gathering spot and a place to make memories.

"Today, I’ve had a number of people taking pictures with me, telling stories about how they came here as kids, and now they come with their grandkids,” said Millie. “Their parents are too old now that they can’t come to the fair and can’t walk around, so when they leave, they take sandwiches with them, which is really special.”

As one chapter closes, another opens. Right across the street from Millie’s, Pops Kettle Corn is making its State Fair debut. Mark Knudsen, the owner, hopes to create a new legacy.

“Legacies, you know?” said Knudsen. “Just like you talked about Millie’s. It’s just going to be absolutely crazy for my kid to grow up in this whole thing, too. So, this is our first year, but hopefully to make it 93 like these guys did.”

