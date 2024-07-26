TAMPA, Fla. — We can all agree that technology is rapidly changing. But as great strides are continuously being made, that’s not the case for Latinas looking to make build careers as software engineers.

What You Need To Know Monica Hernandez founded MAS Global in 2013





It’s a company provides custom software solutions as technology rapidly advances





Hernandez is pushing for more Latina representation in the tech world





Her first computer set her up for creating a space for more people to learn about technology through her company

Monica Hernandez loves the moments she spends with her family.

They are her driving force and her biggest support system. In fact, family is part of the reason she fell in love with technology — it started with a question from her mom.

“In the Colombian culture, it’s very important to have a quinceañera celebration, and she said, ‘Hey, so do you want a celebration for your quince, or would you like a computer?’” said Hernandez.

That computer that propelled her into the world of technology and opened the door for her to pursue a degree in software engineering.

“As a girl growing up in Medellín, there were no engineers in my family, there were no professionals at the time period, so this was that chance for me to see myself in a different light,” she said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women now hold 27% of STEM positions in the U.S., however, Latina women hold just 2% of those jobs.

Hernandez says she’s proud to be counted among them, it’s why she founded MAS Global in 2013.

It’s a company that provides custom software solutions as technology rapidly advances.

We built this AI assessment tool because companies know that they need to part of it. They don’t want to be left behind, but they don’t quite know what to do or how to use it,” she said.

Through her company, she’s helping build connections with top companies like Dell.

She hopes to be a role model for other Latinas looking to get into tech, and it isn’t just about pushing Latinas to feel like bosses — but to become them.

“That’s what I want for my daughter, for my kids, for any girl to know that technology is also for them, especially now with incredible possibilities of artificial intelligence,” Hernandez said.

In a world where technology changes all the time, Hernandez is looking for changes in the number of Latinas involved, as she continues blazing a trail in tech.

MAS Global also has a podcast to bring more attention to the world of technology and how it will continue to change.