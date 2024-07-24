SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Board of Sumter County Commissioners (BOCC) voted Tuesday night to increase the proposed fire assessment fee for the upcoming fiscal year.

Last year in September, the BOCC raised the fire assessment fee by one dollar, which went from $124 to $125 per improved parcel per year.

But this year, that increase is significantly more — which left mixed feelings among residents in the county.

What You Need To Know The Board of Sumter County Commissioners approved a motion to increase the county’s fire assessment fee from $125 to $355.58 annually, per dwelling unit



Commissioners say last year’s one dollar fee increase didn’t cover the entire costs of fire rescue services in Sumter County



According to BOCC, by law, the fire assessment revenues can only be used for fire and rescue services but not advanced life support (ALS) services.

Tuesday night’s decision to increase the fire assessment fee left many residents in Sumter County divided.

While some believe increasing the proposed fee to $355.58 is critical to keeping the Sumter County Fire & EMS services afloat, others, including residents and business owners, say it makes cost of living there unaffordable.

County residents came in numbers to voice how they felt about the rate increase for the fire assessment fee, otherwise known as the Fire Rescue Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU).

The approved proposal will increase the annual fee on residents from $125 to $355.58.

Hotels, motels and RV Parks will also see an increase of $0.206 per square-foot this upcoming fiscal year.

According to commissioners, last year’s $125 fee did not cover the entire costs of fire rescue services, following the creation of a “separate dependent fire district for The Villages Service Area.”

The BOCC’s website explains that the General Fund was limited “in its direct subsidy funding to both fire departments for the Cost of Readiness for the advanced life support services and transports.”

Sumter County cites this increase will support a range of services including,

Fire engines/ladders from nine fire stations staffed with three to four personnel (ALS level);

Operate six ambulances staffed with two personnel (ALS level) and two additional unstaffed ambulances that do not require an engine to go out of service;

Water supply tenders from four rural fire stations staffed with one person (Basic Life Support, first aid);

144 people total with 29 additional positions;

Approximately 30 percent Unit Hour Utilization (UHU) EMS Transport levels with additional ambulances for increased readiness during high-demand periods;

Sustained/enhanced capital replacement for items $10,000 and above;

Improves response time for suppression and ambulance units for first arrival and effective response force;

Provides 2 in/2 out upon arrival of units from the closest station (decrease time to initiate interior fire attack);

Mandatory overtime occurrences on an emergency basis only;

Rural water supply methodology creates potential for ISO rating improvement in areas without hydrants.

Commissioners add that having this service available to the public on a 24/7 basis is critical.

But not everyone who attended the public meeting felt that such a large increase was necessary.

John Reid, who owns an RV Park in Sumter County, is worried how that amount will impact small businesses.

“Businesses, especially small businesses, are going to be hit extremely hard by these ad valorem fire assessments. Yes, the fire department does need to be funded, but there has to be a better way to fund the department in a business like manner that is compatible with businesses in the area,” Reid said.

On the other hand, residents like Caroline Campbell support this fire assessment fee because without it, she says she fears that residents won’t have access to adequate fire services which she adds is required to get homeowners insurance.

“It’s well worth it to me to know that someone will show up when I call 911 whether it be the fire department or an ambulance to take care of my husband or myself or my dog or a horse or a neighbor or a car accident down the street,” she said.

The new fire assessment fee will go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1 and will run to Sept. 30, 2025.