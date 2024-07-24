New Era Cap and the National Football League are expanding their partnership. A new multiyear agreement makes New Era the official outfitter of the NFL Scouting Combine beginning in 2025.

As part of the agreement, New Era will hold retail rights to a variety of NFL Scouting Combine products. New Era will provide all performance apparel and headwear used by NFL Combine participants including outerwear, baselayer, compression wear, fleece, pants, shorts, caps, knits, headbands, socks and more.

“New Era was born in Buffalo – a football town through and through. This game is proudly part of our hometown’s identity, and we couldn’t be more excited to deepen our relationship with the NFL,” said Chris Koch, 4th generation CEO of New Era. “For more than a decade, New Era Cap has been at the center of some of the biggest moments in NFL athletes’ careers – from the caps they wear when their name is called on Draft Day to the ones that top off a Super Bowl Championship. We’re excited to now have the opportunity to outfit the NFL Combine and play a part in another key milestone during athletes’ NFL journeys.”

New Era has been the league’s official on-field cap provider since 2012.

“New Era Cap has been a key longtime partner of the NFL, and we are excited to expand the partnership by designating them as our official NFL Scouting Combine outfitter,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL. “The Combine marks a transformative moment in a prospect’s football career. New Era will now be integral to that experience, offering high-performance apparel, helping to enable prospects to perform at their full potential.”

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 24 through March 3, 2025. Official Combine products will be available to fans beginning in April 2025.