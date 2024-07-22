ARCADIA, Fla. — According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, citrus growers in Florida are finally starting to shake off the damage Hurricane Ian caused to the industry in 2022.

According to the USDA's final citrus forecast report for the 2023-2024 growing season, production is up more than 11% from the previous season as the industry recovers from historic lows caused by Ian.

For one Florida citrus grower, 300 acres of orange groves for a family owned business requires working around the clock.

“They're looking alright,” said Caleb Shelfer, production manager for Joshua Citrus in Arcadia. “They're looking real clean, so that's what matters.”

Even though it’s toward the end of the growing season for citrus, Shelfer said he doesn’t take days off.

“We're right in the middle of the summertime,” he said. “So we still got quite a bit of growing.”

Joshua Citrus started in 1887 by Caleb’s great-great-great grandfather, and has been run by a Shefler ever since.

“I've known for my whole life this is what I was going to do, and I was going to do it,” Shelfer said.

So, checking the farm's trees, which grow several varieties of oranges and other citrus, is important to him.

“There's still water on the branches there,” Shelfer said as he inspected an orange trees. “So, you know, we've had consistent rain and then the trees really love the rain.”

Shelfer said the fruit grown on his farm goes directly to the consumer — either online, through farmers markets or through their general store in Arcadia.

But he said following Hurricane Ian, the last two years have been tough for the entire citrus industry in Florida.

“We lost around 90% of our stuff,” Shelfer said of the impact to his farm. “And I know people further south lost worse than that.”

That can be difficult, Shelfer said, because it takes about two years for citrus trees to fully recover from the stress caused by hurricanes.

However, based on the USDA citrus forecast report, that stress for growers appears to be fading.

“Things are looking up for the citrus industry, for sure,” Shelfer said.

Even with this upswing, Shelfer said there’s still some ground to make up after Ian dropped productivity to a historic low for many groves.

That said, Shelfer said he was still optimistic about the future.

“We're expecting to be up,” he said. “But we might be up more than that because our crop is looking good right now.”