ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The last vote to approve a new $1.3 billion ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays will be taken by Pinellas County commissioners in less than two weeks.

What You Need To Know Pinellas County commissioners will take the final vote on the Rays stadium proposal on July 30



The Rays are asking for $312.5 million from the Tourist Development Tax fund to help pay for the ballpark



On Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council approved spending $429.5 million on the 65-acre Historic Gas Plant Project



The proposal needs four out of the commission's seven votes to pass

“I’m going to remain open,” said District 7 Commissioner Rene Flowers. “I certainly support keeping the team here.”

Commissioners have been asked to spend $312.5 million from the Tourist Development Tax fund to help pay for the ballpark. Flowers said none of the county money can be used for the surrounding Gas Plant development, and she wants to make sure the Rays use their funds to get the project going.

“Certainly, making sure that our money is not the first money spent,” she said. “Major League Baseball is putting in about $100 million. The Rays are putting in $700 million.”

On Thursday, the St. Petersburg City Council approved spending $429.5 million on the 65-acre Historic Gas Plant Project by taking out bonds. The city’s share of the ballpark is $287.5 million, with the remaining $142 million paying for infrastructure in the surrounding development.

“I still have some questions/concerns on the ROI (Return On Investment), accountability of Rays/Hines to deliver, and ensuring benefits to the community," said Commissioner Brian Scott. "Hopefully, we can get there.”

Commissioner Chris Latvala said after months of behind-the-scenes briefings, he’s looking forward to the meeting.

“I will ask some of the same questions of staff that I have asked behind the scenes,” he said. “I will ultimately vote with the best interests of Commission District 5 in mind.”

Commissioner Janet Long said she supports the project.

“I truly believe that for Tampa Bay and the entire region, this is the biggest opportunity for citizens no matter where they live,” she said. “I’m looking forward to making it happen.”

Commissioner Charlie Justice said he also supports the project.

“Unless we hear something dramatically different from what we have been briefed on, I am supportive of using tourist dollars to support St. Petersburg’s request," he said.

Flowers said she agrees with Justice and has been leaning toward supporting the project.

“I want to hear more information," she said. "I don’t know what questions my colleagues have. We can’t talk to each other. They may bring out some important points that we all need clarification for.”

Commissioner Kathleen Peters said she’s not making any statements about the Rays until the workshop. Commissioner Dave Eggers did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.

The proposal needs four out of seven votes to pass. Commissioners will attend a workshop on Tuesday and the vote is scheduled for July 30.