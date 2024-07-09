ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspended District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill is expected back in an Orange County court room on Tuesday morning.

Hill was suspended from her position by Gov. Ron DeSantis after being charged and later indicted on charges like elder exploitation and fraud.

Hill is accused of gaining power of attorney over a 96-year-old woman's finances and then using them for her own benefit. A civil case was filed against Hill back in April, requesting a permanent injunction to block her power of attorney privileges; the injunction was upheld by a judge, but Hill has maintained that she's done nothing wrong.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to Hill the day before a special election was held to temporarily fill her position. She talked about her hopes to regain her position as District 5 commissioner, the upcoming election and her trust in the judicial system.

“Folks can have charges or allegations brought against them," said Hill. "But I do believe in the judicial system and due process as any other citizen, I’m going to be given the opportunity to tell my truth.”

Though Shaniqua "Shan" Rose won the special election, it is still considered temporary. Rose's induction into the city commissioner seat would still end at the end of Hill's original term which is January 2026.

“The true election isn’t until 2025 in November, and my prayers are that this will be resolved way before then," Hill said.

If resolved, Hill could potentially regain her seat as District 5 commissioner as well, as long as that happens before the end of her term.