TAIPEI, Taiwan — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, during an economic development tour this week that includes Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, announced plans to open a State of Texas Taiwan Office.

The announcement came during a press event in Taipei. The trade office, according to a news release from Abbott’s office, “will bolster the economic and cultural cooperation between Texas and Taiwan, promoting more trade, investment, and collaboration between Texas and Taiwan."

Taiwan is Texas' seventh-largest trading partner, Abbott said. That totaled $21.3 billion in 2023.

Besides the office, Abbott signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo to “further boost investment, expand trade, spur job creation, and increase innovation in critical industries between Texas and Taiwan.”

Abbott has made several overseas trips in recent years, touting Texas as a global economic powerhouse and strengthening partnerships. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is serving as acting governor while he is away.

I'm proud to share that Texas and Taiwan are expanding our important partnership.



Today, I signed an Economic Development Statement of Intent AND announced a State of Texas Taiwan Office.



We're facilitating closer cooperation between our people.



Abbott's office said the statement of intent is focused on critical sectors: semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy resilience and more.

The trade office will operate under the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office.

“Texas and Taiwan are critical economic partners that seek to drive the future of innovation,” Abbott said. “Today, I am announcing two key initiatives that will help bolster our economic relationship and foster unprecedented prosperity for our two peoples. Both initiatives—an economic agreement and a new State of Texas Taiwan Office—will strengthen the economic and cultural relationship between Texas and Taiwan. By working together, we will ensure our people have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in the growing economies of the 21st century.”

Abbott later met with the Republic of Korea’s minister of foreign affairs, Cho Tae-Yul, to discuss economic and trade relations between Texas and South Korea. That included discussions about AI and semiconductor manufacturing.