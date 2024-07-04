MELBOURNE. Fla. — Street security cameras are coming to the downtown Melbourne area after years of talk. This in the wake of some small business owners citing safety concerns.

City leaders hope they are a deterrent to crime, in the name of safety.

There is always a positive buzz in the air inside Poor Billy’s Barber Shop in downtown Melbourne.

Owner Billy O’Steen touts his establishment as a traditional shop, with the modern man at the top of mind.

He is a Melbourne native who is proud to be part of the local community.

“I was raised in Melbourne, my brother, the barber was born here, we’ve seen it, from dirt roads until now, and we love the progression of where the city has gone,” O’Steen said.

Downtown has seen its share of ups and downs.

Small businesses are flourishing, some have left, but the success has come with some problems as the city grows.

“Just recently, our alleyway had some graffiti hit. It’s not really trying to catch somebody after the fact, it’s a matter of adding security beforehand,” said O’Steen.

The city has put a test camera up at Campbell Park, right at the intersection of East New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Court. It was installed as a trial run for police to monitor with 24/7 surveillance.

City leaders are confident enough in its work so far that several others will be installed in the downtown area, trying to ward off issues like homelessness and some crime issues, especially on weekends.

They said they want both business owners and visitors to feel safe in the downtown area.

“We’ve been working with Melbourne Main Street and our downtown stakeholders for about the past year just to help visitors to downtown feel safer, and look at things we can do to do that,” says Cindy Dittmer, Melbourne City Developer.

Council members approved the $83,000 cost for the cameras and installation.

The city has already installed cameras in the city hall parking garage, where many people park to take the short walk downtown.

A police security detail is already in place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings patrolling downtown.

“Just giving the police department the ability to view those cameras, and utilize them as needed, and I think it also gives people more feeling of safety when you know that cameras are working in the area,” said Dittmer.

O’Steen said he’s reassured these cameras will make the city safer for those who want to get a trim and enjoy each other’s company.

“If you want to come meet somebody, say hi, we’re here for you,” he said, smiling.

