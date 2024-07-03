WINTER PARK, Fla. — It was a packed house for the Fannie Lou Hamer Story: Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired.
Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye wrote and performed the one-woman play at the Woman’s Club of Winter Park on Saturday. Healing Through the Sound of Music produced the show in association with the Hannibal Square Heritage Center.
(Spectrum News/Tammie Fields)
Executive Producer Djehuty Se Hotep said, “Your voice truly does matter. It is telling the story of accessing fair representation. The history of this nation to access fair representation through the voting process and Fannie Lou Hamer is a continuation of telling that story how she became the voice of the voiceless.”
The kickoff performance was the start of a twenty-city Florida tour.
(Spectrum News/Tammie Fields)
After the play, Spectrum News Anchor Tammie Fields moderated a conversation with panelists, including Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson, U.S. Senatorial Candidate Stanley Campbell, U.S. Representative Candidate Dr. V. Issa White and Candidate for Orange County Supervisor of Elections Wes Hodge.
The panelists talked about voting access, voter enthusiasm and recent cuts in Florida’s state budget to art and culture. They also answered questions from members of the audience.
(Spectrum News/Tammie Fields)