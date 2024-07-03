BRANDON, Fla. — Being proactive against the heat is something doctors at Brandon HCA Florida Hospital would like to see more of.

What You Need To Know HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is seeing a spike in patients with heat-related illnesses



Dr. Nicolas Chajec says children and the elderly are at greater risk of heat-related illnesses because they often struggle to regulate their own body temperatures





Symptoms of heat-related illnesses, according to doctors, include fainting, dizziness, and lightheadedness. If you experience these, call 911

“So we’ve been seeing an uptick in heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Nicolas Chajec. “Extending from heat cramps all the way to heat stroke and a majority of those cases being heat exhaustion.”

He says one of his patients came in with a temperature of 108 degrees.

“The important thing is getting those temperatures down quickly,” he said. “People don’t realise how volume-depleted they will be until it’s too late.”

His team uses a variety of ice packs and cooling systems to cool down patients.

As outside activities continue throughout the summer, Dr. Chajec warns children and the elderly are at greater risk of heat-related illnesses because they often struggle to regulate their own body temperatures.

That’s something Coach Matt Clark of the Lady Bombers softball team is well aware of.

He emphasizes that part of their conditioning and training includes staying hydrated.

“They think water is enough, but they need to replace what they’ve lost if they are working all weekend,” said Clark.

Before they spend hours playing in the heat, Clark ensures his team is well-prepared.

“A lot of these girls are asked to hydrate two days before the tournament,” he said.

Clark says this guarantees that they can play their best while beating the heat.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses, according to doctors, include fainting, dizziness, and lightheadedness. If you experience these, call 911.