Following a scathing audit by the New York Comptroller’s Office that alleged mismanagement at the CNY Regional Market, the market's board of directors voted Monday to terminate Executive Director Amanda Vitale’s employment contract.

“I’m absolutely astonished by the professionalism that I’ve seen out of the board of directors in the past few months. I’ve never seen a group of adults in charge of an organization behaving the way that I’ve seen,” Vitale said at the public meeting.

Vitale, who was hired to succeed her father Ben Vitale in January 2020, said she felt as though many people knew about her termination before the meeting.

“Somehow, I found out from vendors, tenants and employees that I’m going to be terminated, and that there’s actually a replacement in line,” she said during the meeting.

Vitale declined to comment on her termination.

Tony Emmi, board president of the CNY Regional Market, read aloud the board’s decision of her termination. All but one board member, Randy Daratt of Cayuga County, voted in favor of her termination.

Per the board meeting packet posted to the market's website, Facilities Manager Greg Frigon submitted his letter of resignation effective June 28, citing a lack of value for the staff from the board.

"I have watched as you have pushed for decreases in pay and benefits for our already short staff who are being forced to deal with increasingly difficult working conditions and significant lack of resources," the letter reads.

Vicki Griffith, a previous tenant of the market and owner of Buda’s Meat and Produce Market which closed in 2022 after the market requested an increase in their rent, attended the public meeting.

"It was long overdue. The amount of vitriol and corruption over the past decade has been staggering. On some level, this is justice. It’s just too late for me," Griffith said.