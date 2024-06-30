LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority of River City began reducing service Sunday, June 30, affecting 22 of its 30 fixed-route bus lines.

What You Need To Know



Reductions will not affect weekend service



TARC said it faces a financial crisis because it's losing 20% of its operating budget due to the end of American Rescue Plan funding



The TARC 2025 Network Design Process will start this summer

Some passengers rely on the bus to commute to and from work, such as Latrelle Ramsey.

“I work pretty early in the mornings, and I travel a large distance," Ramsey said. "I work on Taylorsville Road, but I live downtown in the West End."

Of the 22 routes facing reductions, 19 will have a bus run on a lower frequency, and the remaining three will be cut entirely.

Passengers will have to bear the elements as they may face longer wait times for the next bus

“It's a chill little vibe, but there's nothing to keep you warm or keep you cold or nothing there, so that might suck, too,” Ramsey said.

“It's a hard decision for TARC," said Alex Posorske, TARC director of marketing and communications. "It's a necessary decision; it was a decision that was also made to preserve as much service and provide as least disruption as possible as we're doing these very necessary changes."

The TARC 2025 Network Design Process will start this summer. The project aims to get community input to update the bus system based on its expected funding.

“Like I said, I get to work every day by TARC ... without this public transportation, I’m very limited on where I can go,” Ramsey said.

Changes will not affect weekend or TARC3 paratransit services.