ORLANDO, Fla. — The number of businesses with LGBTQ+ owners is on the rise in Orlando, and one of the latest is I Love Orlando Cafe, which is opening at the corner of Washington and Rosalind streets across from Lake Eola.

Joseph Aintabi and his life partner, Carlos Croes, said they saw a need for a quick but cozy cafe positioned in the popular Lake Eola area.

“I think this is a good addition to everything that is going on in downtown Orlando right now,” Aintabi said.

Aintabi, who had two previous restaurants before this cafe, wanted to create a spot where people could easily come in and out as they travel around downtown.

“We do not have inside seating, per se. We made it where it’s quick and convenient for everyone to come in and get a quick coffee or breakfast,” Aintabi said.

The two Venezuelan immigrants designed the cafe for their deep love for the city.

“We really did this out of love. Love for Orlando — for the gay community and every other community,” said Aintabi.

Gina Duncan, president of the Pride Chamber, said it was not that long ago that the Pride community struggled to open businesses.

The Pride Chamber has over 300 members now and is still growing, Duncan said.

“When we started doing this work a decade ago, the LGBTQ+ community was just fighting to hang on to their employment,” Duncan said. “And now, we’re not only seeing transgender but also LGBTQ people, starting their own businesses.”

Another Orlando business observing Pride Month is the Se7enbites bakery and restaurant, which is celebrating its 11-year anniversary in the Milk District.

There is often a line outside to be seated at the restaurant.

Owner and chef Trina Gregory said the Pride Chamber of Orlando helped her build community and customer support for her eatery.

“We are just diving into what it means to be part of Orlando and a small business in Orlando that just happens to be woman-owned, and gay-owned,” Gregory said.

Gregory has had a long journey to owning a bakery and being healthy.

In 2007, she had a sleeve gastrectomy, a procedure in which doctors remove about 80% of the stomach and leave a small, usually tube-shaped stomach about the size of a banana.

After the procedure, her intake per meal had become seven bites.

Thus, the Se7enbites name for her business was born.

Her food philosophy has been, “If seven bites is all you get, it better be the best seven bites ever.”