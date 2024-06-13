Boeing is reportedly investigating a manufacturing issue with its 787 Dreamliner.

The fasteners on some of the planes under construction have not been installed correctly, Reuters first reported Thursday.

“Our 787 team is checking fasteners in the side-of-body area of some undelivered 787 Dreamliner airplanes to ensure they meet our engineering specifications,” Boeing said in a statement. “The in-service fleet can continue to safely operate. We are taking the time necessary to ensure all airplanes meet our delivery standards prior to delivery.”

The report comes about a month after the FAA opened an investigation into Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. In May, the Seattle-based plane maker informed the agency it may not have completed required inspections to confirm adequate bonding and grounding where the wings join the fuselage on certain planes.

The FAA is looking into whether Boeing completed the necessary inspections and to see if employees falsified aircraft records. Last month, Boeing said it was reinspecting all of its Dreamliners in production and would create a plan to address the 787s that were in operation.

