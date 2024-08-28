Flight attendants for United Airlines have voted to authorize a strike. Of the 90.2% of United flight attendants who voted, 99.1% said they will strike if the airlines’ management does not agree to a new contract to improve wages and working conditions.

“We deserve an industry-leading contract,” United Chapter President of the Association of Flight Attendants Ken Diaz said in a statement. “Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve.”

United’s flight attendants are seeking double-digit pay increases, pay for time at work on the ground and retroactive pay as well as schedule flexibility, job security and better retirement benefits.

“The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while flight attendants struggle to pay basic bills,” Diaz said.

The association said some of its members haven’t seen pay raises in five years and are struggling with higher prices.

"We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants, including negotiations this week and every month through November," United said in a statement to Spectrum News. "Both sides have been actively engaged in these negotiations facilitated by the federal mediator requested by the union. We remain eager to reach an agreement.

"To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption. Instead, off-duty flight attendants are exercising their right to conduct an informational picket. Federal law bars a strike until after a lengthy process that includes a release from mediation, which can only be granted by the National Mediation Board."

If a strike occurs, the flight attendant association said it has trademarked a strategy known as CHAOS, or Create Havoc Around Our System, that would not provide notice to management or passengers and could affect the entire United system or a single flight.

The strike authorization vote comes days before what is expected to be a record Labor Day weekend for travel. The Transportation Security Administration said it is preparing to screen at least 17 million people between Thursday and Wednesday — an 8.5% increase compared with last year.

The vote also comes almost three months after flight attendants picketed 30 U.S. airports to demand new contracts as more than 100,000 flight attendants are working with expired contracts or those that are under negotiation. Flight attendants with Alaska, American, Southwest and United are all negotiating new contracts.