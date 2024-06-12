ORLANDO, Fla. — Foster children in Florida must always be thinking about when they move into adulthood.

When foster kids turn 18 in Florida, they immediately "age out" of the system and often find themselves without a home. Many end up on the street, while others try to make ends meet by staying with anyone that will help them out.

One important place that has been keeping foster children off the street is The Village in Orlando.

“We do group therapy here on site. We help them with careers. We help them transition into college or trade schools,” said Hallison Jordan, program manager for The Village.

Jordan said the nonprofit has helped thousands of foster kids move into adulthood by providing them a safe place to live and helping them with life skills to prepare them for the real world.

“The essential skills that many of these young adults don’t have but need to survive in the real world,” said Jordan.

Around 16 adults ranging from ages 18 to 24 are currently living at the facility.

One of those residents is 18-year-old Eric Allen, who has lived in foster care most of his life.

“You get to know everyone real fast. Especially if you’re living in the same building as them,” said Allen.

He admits his life before coming here was rough.

“I came from a broken home. You are either getting taken from your family. You have grown up there and that’s all you ever known. And over time, as you get there, year after year, even months. It just gets lonely or sad,” he said.

Allen is an Aloma High School senior, taking some online classes while living at The Village.

He has been working for the past three years and jokes about his fast-food experience.

“In fast food I’m a GOAT (greatest of all time)! That is all I have been working since I have been fifteen,” he said.

Allen hopes to attend college and learn psychology.

According to officials at The Village, those residents that stay for at least 90 days, 88% transitioned to permanent housing and 79% gained employment either full or part time.