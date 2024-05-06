Hamas says it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal to halt seven-month war with Israel.

The militant group issued a statement Monday saying its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had delivered the news in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister.

The two Middle Eastern nations have been mediating months of talks between Israel and Hamas.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to keep him informed about the status of cease-fire talks, which were ongoing in Doha, Qatar, earlier in the day, according to the White House.

Details of the proposal were not immediately released. But in recent days, Egyptian and Hamas officials have said the cease-fire would take place in a series of stages in which Hamas would release hostages it is holding in exchange for Israeli troop pullbacks from Gaza. It is not clear whether the deal will meet Hamas’ key demand of bringing about an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal.

The announcement came hours after the Israeli military ordered Palestinians in Rafah to leave the southern Gaza city ahead of a possible ground invasion. Israel has said that Rafah is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza, but the country's closest allies, including the United States, have sought to avert an invasion. News of Hamas’ announcement sent people in Rafah cheering in the streets.

