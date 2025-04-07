WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. is communicating directly with Iran regarding its nuclear program and that a “very big meeting” will take place on Saturday.

The president made the unexpected announcement during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which the pair said they discussed Iran, the war in Gaza and tariffs.

“I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, seeming to refer to a possible military confrontation. “And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it.”

Trump, who, during his first term, pulled out of the nuclear deal the U.S. made with Iran during former President Barack Obama’s administration, has looked to take a hard line with Tehran since his return to the White House, releasing a “maximum pressure” plan. He often stresses that the country cannot have a nuclear weapon.

The nuclear deal sought to put limitations on Iran’s nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief.

“And hopefully those talks will be successful and I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful,” Trump added in the Oval Office.

Last month the president said he wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei requesting talks but outlets reported that such a suggestion was turned down by Tehran.

Direct talks between the two countries would mark a significant development and comes as the Trump administration has sought to crack down on terrorist organizations in the region, such as the Houthis, that are backed by Iran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.