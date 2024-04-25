LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has granted accreditation to the Louisville Zoo, one of 28 facilities earning the recognition.

The zoo said the recognition reaffirms its commitment to the highest standards of animal care, conservation and education. It received the accreditation during AZA's mid-year meeting in Memphis, Tennessee.

AZA accreditation represents the "gold standard" in the zoological and aquarium profession, the Louisville Zoo said, ensuring accredited facilities meet and exceed rigorous standards in animal welfare, veterinary care, conservation efforts, scientific advancement, safety and security.

"Receiving accreditation is a rigorous process and is never a guarantee," said Dan Maloney, Louisville Zoo director. "It is proof positive that we are dedicated to the highest standards in animal care, ethics, conservation and education. I am extremely proud of our staff and delighted to share in my first accreditation process here at the Louisville Zoo."

As part of the accreditation process, an independent team of zoological professionals completes a comprehensive on-site evaluation of each facility. Several aspects are assessed, including animal welfare, veterinary care, staff training, safety protocols, educational programs, conservation initiatives, financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services.

"Through this thorough review process, AZA ensures that accredited facilities continuously meet and exceed ever-rising standards," Maloney said. "This accreditation is not only a recognition of our past achievements but also a commitment to maintaining excellence in the future."

AZA-accredited facilities must undergo the evaluation process every five years to maintain their status.

There are more than 200 AZA-accredited institutions and 15 AZA-accredited facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. A complete list can be found on the AZA website.