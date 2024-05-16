President Joe Biden on Thursday officially announced that his administration took a "major step" to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous substance, a seismic shift in the country’s drug policy.

The Justice Department on Thursday submitted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to the Office of the Federal Register which proposes reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug — on the level with heroin, LSD and ecstasy — to Schedule III — the same level as ketamine, anabolic steroids and products with less than 90 milligrams of codeine per dosage unit, such as acetaminophen with codeine — a senior administration official said.

Once the notice has been published, it faces a 60-day public comment period. After that, the DEA Administrator can assign an Administrative Law Judge to take on the case, considering evidence and making a final judgment. After that, the DOJ will make a final scheduling recommendation and publish it in the Federal Register.

Biden in 2022 directed federal agencies to review the classification of cannabis. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Biden called it a "monumental" move and a "major step."

"It’s an important move towards reversing longstanding inequities," Biden says in the video. "Today’s announcement builds on the work we’ve already done to pardon a record number of federal offenses for simple possession of marijuana. And it adds to the action we’ve taken to lift barriers to housing, employment, small business loans and so much more for tens of thousands of Americans."

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana.



So today, the @TheJusticeDept is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law.



"No one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana, period," the president continued. "Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana, and I’m committed to righting those wrongs. You have my word on it."

The announcement builds on Biden's previous efforts to enact marijuana reform. In 2022, the president pardoned all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and the next year he announced clemency for more cannabis offenses, including use of marijuana, and urged state governors to do the same.

As a candidate, Biden pledged that he would "decriminalize cannabis use and automatically expunge prior convictions." The move could help boost Biden's reelection bid, particularly among young voters.

The move could be a major boon to the country's fast-growing cannabis industry. Thirty-eight states have already legalized medical marijuana, with another 24 clearing cannabis for recreational use.

According to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from LendingTree, cannabis tax revenue added up to $2.86 billion in 2023, with tax revenues in Missouri (a 355% increase) and New York (184.1%) more than doubling.

Democrats celebrated Biden's move, with some urging him to do more.

"The DOJ is finally recognizing that draconian cannabis laws need to change to catch up to science and the majority of Americans. But it’s past time to legalize it," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who pointed to the bill that he and Sens. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden introduced earlier this month which would do just that.

"The long wait is over and we thank President Biden and his administration for this major action on cannabis reform by moving marijuana from being in the same schedule as heroin to the schedule of codeine, acknowledging for the first time therapeutic use," said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, adding: "This action from the President is pro-freedom, and forward-thinking, and will help our economy and improve public safety."

"It's ridiculous that marijuana has a higher-level classification than fentanyl and methamphetamine – the two drugs driving America's overdose epidemic," said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. "This move from the Biden administration is a step in the right direction."

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon and David Mendez contributed to this report.