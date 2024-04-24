President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a long-awaited bill that will provide $95 billion in aid for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, and lead to a possible nationwide ban of TikTok, into law.

"It's gonna make America safer, it's gonna make the world safer, and it continues America's leadership in the world," Biden said in remarks at the White House on Wednesday morning.

The signing of the bill ends a monthslong standoff with congressional Republicans over aid for Kyiv as it seeks to repel Russia’s invasion, while starting the countdown clock for TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest itself from the popular video sharing platform or face a ban in the United States. It also serves as a major victory for the president, as well as Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who long pushed for Congress to enact more aid for Ukraine despite growing opposition from Republicans on additional support for Kyiv.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday night in a 79-18 vote. More than two dozen Republicans voted with nearly all Democrats in the upper chamber to pass the package 70-29, with supporters arguing that abandoning Ukraine could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and threaten national security across the globe.

The House of Representatives passed the aid over the weekend as a package of four bills, separately enacting Ukraine aid, support for Israel amid its war with Hamas, funding for Indo-Pacific allies, including Taiwan, to counter China's influence, and a measure that could force the ban of TikTok, which boasts 170 million users in the U.S., sanctions on Russia, China and Iran and a provision that will allow for the seizure of Russian assets to benefit Ukraine’s rebuilding in the aftermath of Moscow’s invasion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson resisted putting Ukraine aid on the floor for a vote for months amid outcry from the far-right flank of his Republican conference. A group of House Republican lawmakers, led by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, are threatening to remove Johnson from his leadership role over the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Spectrum News' David Mendez and Justin Tasolides contributed to this report.