ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando will meet on Monday for a final vote on the future of a $500 million entertainment complex that will be built downtown across the street from the Kia Center.

What You Need To Know Orlando City Council to vote on future of $500 million entertainment complex



The project would include a hotel, retail space, housing and parking



This project would sit on about 8.5 acres of land

If approved by the city council, there are plans for a major hotel, retail space, event venue and two big housing and parking projects.

The vacant property is generally located north of west Church Street, and the proposed development will allow for a mixed project of varying heights up to 27 stories consisting of 261 hotel rooms, 781 multifamily dwelling units, with city officials saying more than 1,000 parking spots included in the project’s design.

“What you would see in this project is over $500 million of new development in downtown Orlando. Specifically, in our Paramore area, so we’re really excited about that,” said David Barilla, the Orlando Executive director.

He said if approved, the project would take a lot of time to complete.

“If you’re trying to boil that down to a timeframe. We are hopeful next year. And deliver early phases of that project in 2027,” said Barilla.

The live venue will also host concerts and shows that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests in a banquet configuration.

This project would sit on about 8.5 acres of land.