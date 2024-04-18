ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposed $500 million entertainment complex that could be built in across the street from the Kia Center in downtown Orlando could get the green light by the Orlando city council on Monday.

If approved by the city, the project will include a major hotel, retail, an event venue, meeting space, residential housing, and parking.

The project has been in the works for 10 years and is a part of a plan to revitalize Parramore and downtown Orlando.

Proponents say it would be a major addition to downtown Orlando that would even change the skyline of the city.

“What you would see in this project is over $500 million of new development in downtown Orlando. Specifically, in our Parramore area, so were really excited about that,” said David Barilla, executive director of the Orlando Downtown Development Board & Community Redevelopment Agency.

Currently, the building site is a vacant lot across from the Kia Center. Modern retail space is already available a block west of the arena.

Jenny Yon rents space in a modern retail strip a block west of the arena, and opened her restaurant two years ago. She said she welcomed a new development, as long as it includes parking.

“No. 1 is parking," said Yon, who owns Jenny’s restaurant. "There is a difficult situation for customers trying to come over that visit and may not live or work in the area."

She said that much of the surrounding retail space near her is unoccupied, and wondered what impact a new corporate development would have on her restaurant.

“Larger businesses could knock out some of the small businesses," she said. "So, we will have to wait and see what happens. I will have to keep on making amazing food that keeps them coming down here."

Developer JMA Ventures and city leaders said they hope to get the green light for the project at Monday’s Orlando City Council meeting.

“If you’re trying to boil that down to a timeframe, we are hopeful (construction will start) next year, and deliver early phases of that project in 2027,” said Barilla.

City officials say a new parking garage will be built with 1,140 new spots — many of which would be available for public parking.