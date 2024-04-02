ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is moving forward with the Sunbridge parcel annexation.

It was a unanimous decision at Monday’s Orlando City Council meeting, even though Orange County objected to the city’s proposal to annex more than 6,200 acres of land in the Sunbridge area. The area of focus is just south of State Road 528.

Orange County listed several reasons why they don’t want the city to annex the Sunbridge area. Orange County leaders said the Sunbridge annexation does not meet the criteria of character.

Born and raised in Central Florida, Cindy Parker is a true local in the community. That’s why she found her passion in real estate, helping others find the charm the area offers.

“I’ve had an opportunity to explore anything and everything there is to do in the Central Florida area. I can tell you just about anything,” said Parker, a realtor with Olympus Executive Reality.

Part of her job is watching what’s happening in the area, including the Sunbridge parcel, which is a major area both in Osceola and Orange counties.

For Parker, the annexation holds so much uncertainty to what the area will eventually become.

“I’m telling them that the growth is inevitable. That’s what I’ve been told many times. With that, how can we stand up to our local government and say ‘hey, don’t forget about us [current residents]?’ Parker asked. "We still live here. We understand the growth, but we have to make sure our current needs are met.”

According to the letter sent to the city from the county, the reasons include:

The request doesn’t comply with the statutory requirements for municipal annexations.

It adds unpredictability to the existing land use and regulatory approvals.

The feasibility study and annexation doesn’t address significant transportation issues and agreements.

The city has not committed to mirroring the county’s environmental protections.

Orange County utilities will continue to serve the Sunbridge development.

Spectrum News reached out to the city of Orlando regarding the next steps. A representative said, “As far as next steps, the city will review and approve permit applications pursuant to current county approvals until city approvals are adopted. The city will initiate a Future Land Use Map amendment for the properties, and the owner will initiate a Planning Development zoning application.”

Parker told Spectrum News she would like to know why the city of Orlando is suddenly pushing to annex thousands of acres of land out of Orange County.

“Whoever does take over the annexation needs to be held accountable because they’ve made a promise to all of the residents, all of the new residents coming this way, to our society as a whole, as Floridians in the Sunshine State, that they will take care of the community, they will manage it,” Parker said.

Parker knows either way growth is coming into her once-rural area. But she said she hopes city and county leaders will do what’s best for the citizens who live in and near the area.

