COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans may eventually see an impact when it comes to the supply chain of cars and their parts because of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and the subsequent closure of the Port of Baltimore.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, it’s the top port in the U.S. for vehicle transport, with approximately 40% of all shipments auto-related.
Tim Elliott, the executive vice president of the Northeast Ohio Auto Dealers Association, said there’s about a 60-day supply of new car inventory already on the ground in storage lots across the country.
But, depending on how long it takes for the port to fully reopen, it could keep brands from easily restocking some makes and models, forcing them to find alternate routes to deliver their products. He said the increased transportation expenses could be passed on to car buyers, but not immediately.