ORLANDO, Fla. — The iconic J Henry’s barbershop is finally back in Parramore. It’s been over two years since a fire, which was believed to be sparked by an electrical issue, destroying the community staple.

But the new shop is now open to the community after years of rebuilding.

The simple act of putting out his sign is something barber John Henry has waited years for.

“It’s been a long time coming brother, almost three years, man. I am just a happy man, very grateful,” said Henry.

Back on Nov. 13, 2021, Henry was about to go to bed when his wife told him the iconic Parramore barbershop he’d owned for 30 years was up in flames. The scene devastated him.

“It was just like in a movie,” said Henry. “Streets were blocked off, the police, fire department were out here, the community was outside, the barbers were calling, they were on their way to the barbershop and all of us met here. And when I got here, I could hear people standing outside J Henry’s saying things like ‘it’s going to be alright, we will be back, we are praying for you,’ things like that.”

But Henry vowed to come back, and come back he has. After over two years of hurdles and rebuilding, he is back to work in his brand new barbershop, built on the ashes of the original business he purchased back in 1994.

He has customers rushing in, eager to see him in his updated shop. Last week, Henry held the ribbon cutting for the new barbershop, and one of the first customers to sit in his brand new chairs was none other than Orlando Mayor Buddy dyer.

“It was just a moment, a moment of celebration for me. I am just so humbled, man, so grateful, just thanking god for all the support,” he said.

Henry explained that while the fire could not have happened at a worse time, the community’s support and his unwavering faith led him to this moment.

“The good and the bad is working together for your good, the setbacks the delays, delayed don’t mean denial, when you are destined for what god his for you and the only reason why I am here today and open today in a brand newly renovated barber shop is because it was all in God’s plan, all of it,” said Henry.

And while this barbershop is a clean slate, he shared that it’s not a new beginning. Instead, it is a continuation of the legacy he wants to leave in Parramore.

Henry said the new barbershop has a fire detection system in place in hopes of preventing any fires from ever destroying his business again.