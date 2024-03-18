ORLANDO, Fla. — New Missions in Orlando is prepared is to ship badly needed supplies to students throughout Haiti when conditions in the country are safe enough to receive them, the nonprofit's president said.

What You Need To Know Nonprofit New Missions has prepared 10,000 boxes of supplies to be shipped to Haiti



The supplies include toothpaste and school supplies badly needed in Haiti



Haiti remains a battleground between gangs and police



The city of Port-au-Prince is shut down, and goods are not able to be brought in, even for humanitarian purposes

The battle between gangs and the police is creating havoc in the Caribbean nation, and with Port-au-Prince shut down, goods cannot be brought in, even for humanitarian purposes. On Sunday, a U.S. government-chartered flight landed safely in Miami after the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince urged U.S. citizens to leave “as soon as possible” because of the gang violence.

New Mission President Tim DeTellis and his team have been preparing supplies, such as toothpaste and items needed for schools, over the past few months.

“Ten thousand boxes ready to leave for Haiti,” DeTellis said.

About 500 Haitians work with the nonprofit directly at 31 campuses in that country.

The problem for DeTellis is that no goods can be sent into the primary port, Port-au-Prince. Government and aid agencies over the weekend reported looting of aid supplies as the situation worsened.

“We have the infrastructure to move these goods, to put them in the hands of children, to bring them home safely to their family,” DeTellis said.

He said he is hoping that the country opens a port in Miragoane, where he said there is currently no violence.

“We hope there is new leadership to rise up in Haiti," DeTellis said. "The international community is exhausted. And a peacekeeping force is what everyone is waiting for.”

DeTellis grew up in Haiti, and his parents established New Missions in 1981 to provide support to the Haitian people directly.

Over the decades, the organization has assisted the country with goods and services, even during turbulent government changes and natural disasters.

DeTellis said he is hopeful that New Missions will be able to deliver the goods to Haiti in the next 30 days, depending on the gang violence.