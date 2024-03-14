ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in the Packing District of Orlando now have another place to go “Where Shopping is a Pleasure.”
Publix Super Markets opened a new store on Thursday, March 14, at Groves at College Park in Orlando.
The new store is located at 2335 N Orange Blossom Trail.
The 27,512 square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.
“We are excited to bring Publix to the Packing District in Orlando,” said Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to providing premier service and quality products to new and existing customers who can now enjoy having their Publix close to home.”
The store is open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Publix currently operates 1,369 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.