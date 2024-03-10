ORLANDO, Fla. — With daylight saving time comes mandatory lawn watering restrictions.

From now until March 8 of next year, homeowners must follow watering restrictions on specific days. These days depend on whether you have an odd or even-numbered address and the time of year.

Jennifer D’hollander, Executive Director of Leu Gardens, says not only is it important for gardeners to be aware of how much water their plant needs, but to also keep in mind when you can water your plants

BWH Plant Co. Store Manager Markida Mcfarlane says on days like Sunday, she’s excited to see everyone out enjoying the fresh and warm area while shopping for new plants.

“A lot of people, I think it runs in their family, and I just had a green thumb and love for the earth and nature,” she said. “For me it’s a pleasure being around like-minded people, but it’s also about the community, bringing people together, for me and even for our store — it’s based on community.”

BWH Plant Co. has been operating for four years now and started out in a trailer.

They have since grown as a vendor at Leu Gardens’ annual two-day plant sale. Mcfarlane says on events like this, she’s making sure their plants are well taken care of.

“A day like today is not so bad, we only had to water them about twice, but a day like yesterday, where it was really hot, really humid, we had to water them at least two or three times for the day,” she said.

“I think make sure that you’re aware of what kind of restrictions apply to your neighborhood, where you live and try to adapt your garden your yard to those needs, because we want to be very conscious of how much we’re utilizing. We want to try to reserve as much as we can,” D’hollander said.

BWH Plant Co. grows 90% of their plants out of their green space in Apopka. The company has a brick and mortar store located in College Park called The Jungle Room.