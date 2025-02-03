Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that the 25% tariff U.S. President Donald Trump planned to impose is on hold following a conversation between the neighboring countries’ leaders Monday morning.

Trump has agreed to a monthlong pause in the tariff that was supposed to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in exchange for Mexico sending 10,000 troops to the U.S. border to help with security.

“When it was announced, the tariffs on our exports to the U.S., there was a whole wave of people, firms, chambers of trade and so on, communities which came out to defend Mexico,” Sheinbaum said. “And on the U.S. side, many people, many organizations voiced their opposition to these tariffs — politicians, senators, congressmen and also many firms in the states, saying that it didn’t suit them at all.”

Sheinbaum thanked those Americans who opposed the tariffs for their support.

Trump confirmed the agreement on Truth Social, calling his conversation with Sheinbaum "very friendly."

"These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump wrote.

He said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will hold talks with high-level representatives from Mexico about a longer-term deal.

On Saturday, Trump made good on an oft-repeated campaign promise — that he intended to tariff Mexico and Canada 25% on its imports into the U.S. and will also tax China 10%.

Economists expect the new taxes to increase prices on everything from avocados, tomatoes and tequila to cars, gasoline, lumber, furniture, electronics, appliances and toys.

“This will be the golden age of America!” Trump posted in all caps on Truth Social media Sunday. “Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)”

Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau Monday morning and will speak with him again in the afternoon.

“We’re in a good position because we’ve got a pause for the tariffs, and that gives a certain amount of certainty," Sheinbaum said. "We have to make sure we talk about security, migration and trade — all very important issues – together. I’d just like to remind you that the free trade agreement lasts until 2026.”

During his first term, Trump negotiated a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement for trade that was designed to create more balanced, reciprocal trade amongst North American trading partners.