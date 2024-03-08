Volusia County, Fla. — A new proposal by the Volusia County Council would make it free to drive and park on county beaches for residents, while increasing the cost for visitors.



What You Need To Know A proposal to make driving and parking on the beach and off the beach free for Volusia County residents is in the works



Volusia County Public Works Director Ben Bartlett says the changes include adding a paid parking system for off-beach parking lots for visitors and license plate recognition technology to help with enforcement



Currently, residents pay $25 for an annual pass for vehicle access on the beach, while visitors pay $20 a day and $100 for an annual pass





Under the proposal, residents wouldn't pay anything to park on the beach, but visitors would pay $30 a day and $150 for an annual pass



For off-beach parking lots, visitors would pay $20 a day and $100 for an annual pass, and it would also be free for residents

A proposal to implement a paid parking system for off-beach parking lots, and install new equipment to charge beach tolls was proposed at a council meeting last Tuesday.

Council members discussed the possibility of making it free for Volusia County residents to drive and park at the beach and also at off-beach parking. However, a new fee schedule will increase daily fees and annual passes for visitors who do not live in the county.

Volusia County Public Works Director Ben Bartlett said the changes would include adding a paid parking system for off-beach parking lots and license plate recognition technology to help with enforcement.

“We have about 2,600 parking spaces throughout Volusia County beaches that are free. We don’t charge anything," Bartlett said. "The council has directed us to implement an off-beach paid parking program for non-residents. Our Volusia County residents would still be allowed to park for free, provided they register."

The council voted unanimously to find firms to run the new parking system and agreed on the proposed fees.

Residents like Stephanie Baudhuin pay $25 for an annual pass for vehicle access to enjoy the beach.

“I’ve always loved it," she said. "I thought I was a mermaid in a former life, but this is just a happy place."

Under the new proposal, parking on the beach for Volusia County residents would be free.

“I think that’s fantastic … the $25 for the residents is not huge, but we should be able to just be on the beach,” Baudhuin said.

Currently, visitors like Doug Fox, who lives in Sumter County and comes to Daytona Beach, pay $20 a day and $100 for an annual pass.

“It all adds up after a while,” Fox said.

The Volusia County Council is considering a proposal that could make driving and parking on the beaches free for residents while increasing the cost for visitors. Tune in to @MyNews13 at 5pm for the story. pic.twitter.com/rMKVA8S3LG — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) March 8, 2024

But under the new proposal, visitors would pay $30 a day and $150 for an annual pass. Fox said he thinks he would still be willing to pay to park under the new structure, but not everyone might feel the same way.

“I might, but others might not," he said. "And then what’ll happen is people won’t go to the local businesses or the restaurants or everything else."

For off-beach parking lots, visitors would pay $20 a day and $100 for an annual pass, for residents it would be free as long as they register. There would be signage with a QR code and the system would be integrated with the Volusia County beach app. Visitors would also have the option to go to an in person customer service counter to get assistance.

The county also plans to add license plate recognition and automation at beach access ramps, including having some areas with low traffic fully automated.

Bartlett estimates this new parking system can bring in a net revenue of $13.4 million a year.

The next step in the process is for the Volusia County council to vote on these changes when the item comes back to them this summer.

If approved, the new firm managing the parking system would take over on Oct. 1 and the new fees will go into effect.