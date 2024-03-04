ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fair officials are putting an extra emphasis on security following a shooting that left a 35-year-old woman dead over the weekend.
Officials say it unfolded outside the secured main gates of the fair, and the Orlando Police Department is still looking for tips as to who was involved.
What You Need To Know
- According to OPD, 35-year-old Veronica Ramirez was shot, and later died, Saturday evening after an initial call to police at 10:37 p.m
- Fair grounds officials say the victim was in a back parking lot close to Colonial Drive but a distance from the main gates
- While the fair grounds typically has a police presence and several safety measures, they also say they'll be ramping up security even further
Michael Tipton, President and CEO of the Central Florida Fair, says the parking lot has lights, a guard and a security patrol car. On Saturday, he says a security guard on staff heard the shots being fired.
“He was there very rapidly and was giving medical attention as soon as he got there. And he alerted OPD, and they got there so fast,” said Tipton.
Tipton says OPD always has a presence at the fair, however on Saturday there were fewer officers than what they typically have slotted, something he says was outside of the fair’s control.
A representative with OPD says officers are granted permission to work extra duty shifts, however it’s ultimately up to the officer if they work the detail.
OPD says operation and security ultimately lies with the event coordinator, and Tipton says the fair has a strong focus on safety after ramping up efforts in recent years.
On top of the measures already in place, he says there will be even more visible officers and private security guards this week.
“OPD has backed us up with making sure we get more officers where we need them, and bringing in some additional equipment to help them out,” he said.
While the victim was shot outside of the gated main entrance, Tipton says those who are heading out to the fair can expect heavy security across the property, including at the front gates. The fair has a clear bag policy, and pass-through metal detectors.
“(The shooting was) a little removed from the fair. I certainly don’t want people to think it’s unsafe to come here,” said Tipton.
OPD is still searching for a suspect in this case. Those with any information should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Information obtained through Crimeline can remain anonymous.