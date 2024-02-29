KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Recommendations handed down by a grand jury to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office concerning tactical vehicle takedowns, were announced to the public on Thursday.

State Attorney Andrew Bain presented the recommendations that came after a fatal 2022 police shooting outside a Target store in Osceola County.

Officials say Jayden Baez was shot and killed, and two others were seriously injured during a shoplifting call authorities were responding to.

Deputies responded to a call by a loss prevention employee that two men wearing masks and hoodies were stealing pizza and Pokemon cards.

When the suspects returned to their car, deputies used their vehicles to block and apprehend the men.

The driver of the Audi reportedly attempted to escape, striking several deputies’ cars. Deputies opened fire as the vehicle fled, killing Baez.

At the time, Baez family attorney Mark Nejame alleged that deputies in unmarked vehicles did not identify themselves as law enforcement and "opened fire as the teens drove off without justification and disregard for public safety."

In addition to Baez being fatally shot, Nejame said two others inside the car were seriously injured, including one person who was shot six times.

The grand jury found that the deputies’ actions did not rise to the level of criminal charges, but determined that the shooting should have never happened.

“The grand jury determined that the Osceola County’s response was problematic, impulsive, and unplanned," Bain said. "They identified five areas that they would like to see the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office work on and make improvements to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again in our community."

Those five areas of change recommended by the grand jury include:

Policy regarding surrounding circumstance before executing a vehicle block.

Identifying what offenses qualify for vehicle blocks.

Communication and execution of vehicle block.

Require that deputies wear body worn cameras.

And changes to deputies placing themselves in harm’s ways and firing into moving vehicles.

In a statement, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said his office would take the grand jury's recommendations into consideration.

“We want to thank the grand jury for their wisdom in clearing our deputies of all charges, their thoughtful consideration of this case, and for their recommendations," he said. "The decisions and recommendations from the grand jury are crucial to the overall mission of law enforcement. We will consider these recommendations and continue to support the men and women of our agency to better ensure the safety of the citizens of Osceola County.”

Litigation by family members, nine of whom were on hand at the Thursday press conference, are expected to continue against the Osceola County Sheriffs Office.