OCALA, Fla. — Drivers in Marion County will soon get a chance to voice their opinions on a Florida Department of Transportation project that would add extra lanes to I-75.

FDOT is hosting public hearings on March 4 and 6.

What You Need To Know FDOT plans to build auxiliary lanes to I-75 in Marion County



According to information from FDOT, on average, all lanes of I-75 are closed due to a crash one out of every nine days



Public hearings on the planned construction are set for March 4 and 6



Officials say construction is expected to begin in 2025

In each direction of I-75, FDOT plans to build an auxiliary lane — which is an extra lane that connects on- and off-ramps between two interchanges.

“Our schedule for this project is aggressive and our goal is to begin construction in spring 2025,” said FDOT communications manager Matthew Richardson.

As part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward program, the state is pumping in nearly half a billion dollars to speed up construction that will help alleviate some congestion on I-75.

FDOT found that all lanes of I-75 are closed because of a crash on at least one out of nine days, and a crash closes at least one lane every 13 hours.

“I try to avoid it, but some days you can’t avoid it,” said Gary Thornton, a mobile notary who often travels across Marion County.

FDOT officials said about 15% of all visitors to the state use I-75 to reach their destination.

During spring break, there’s a 59% increase in traffic on I-75 from State Road 200 to State Road 326.

FDOT data show a 68% jump in traffic during the Thanksgiving and winter holidays on that same stretch of I-75.

“Spring break, holidays, when everybody is traveling from north or south, it’s backed up,” said Thornton. “It can be a jam at any time.”

Richardson said I-75 provides an important route, not just for tourists, but also for truckers.

“It’s also a critical route for the movement of freight, with 20% of all trips made by trucks along the Central Florida stretch of the interstate,” he said. “Additionally, I-75 is essential during hurricane evacuations, when we can see up to ten times higher traffic volumes compared to a normal day.”

Richardson said the addition of the auxiliary lanes will provide additional capacity to reduce crashes and congestion.

Public hearings are set for the northern section from State Road 200 to State Road 326 next week. Advanced registration is required.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

An in-person meeting will be held Monday, March 4, at the Hilton Ocala, 3600 SW 36th Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 6 p.m., followed by a formal public comment period.

A virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 6. The hearing will open at 5:30 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m., and public comment following that.

The southern section will add lanes from State Road 200 down to State Road 44 in Sumter County.

“I know they’re planning for the growth that’s here," Thornton said. "Eventually they have to do it. But man, it’s going to be pain."

FDOT officials say the project will be beneficial in the long run.

State experts say they believe the extra lane could reduce travel delays by 96% for northbound travel, and 88% for southbound.

Plans for the project show work will also be done to improve the State Road 40 and State Road 326 interchanges.