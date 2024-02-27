OCALA, Fla. — If you are a student interested in a career in utilities and local government, the city of Ocala is offering paid Water Resources and Engineering Internship opportunities for the summer of 2024.

Participants will experience the day-to-day operations alongside professionals and gain hands-on practice by learning how all the divisions work together to provide water, sewer, and engineering services to Ocala customers.

The application deadline for the program is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

The internship is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors, along with 2024 graduates.

Five students will be selected for the paid internship program. Two will work in engineering, two will work in water resources operations and one will work in water conservation and outreach.

Each intern will receive on-the-job-training and they are expected to work 28 hours per week.

Here’s the program overview:

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., March 29, 2024

Qualified applicants will be interviewed in mid-April 2024

Selected applicants will be notified in early May 2024

Work schedules will begin June 3, 2024, and end July 25, 2024 (contingent on the intern’s school schedule)

Prospective interns can only participate once in the program

Work hours are approximately four days a week, six hours daily, for approximately 28 hours a week

The proposed hourly rate is $15.00/hour

To apply or learn more, visit Water Resources and Engineering Internships.