ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is launching a “Spring Cleaning” initiative during the month of March.
As families take off of work and school for spring break, Goodwill is asking neighbors to sort through old clothing and shoes that can be donated to one of its 16 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Seminole and Lake counties.
Residents can drive up to these facilities to drop-off donations.
Goodwill says clothing is always the most needed item, with shoes and housewares following close behind.
The Spring Cleaning initiative runs from March 1 to March 31. Donation Xpress Centers are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find the nearest Goodwill Donation Xpress location at https://www.GoodwillCFL.org/locations.