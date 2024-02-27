FLORIDA — Adventure is out there! Explore the outdoors during the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s “Florida WildQuest 2024” event.

This year’s event will take place in Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) across the state from April 27 to May 5.

Florida residents and visitors can use the GooseChase app to join a wild adventure to complete scavenger hunt missions and discover Florida’s wildlife.

During the event, WildQuest players will have opportunities to explore Florida’s extensive WMA system and learn about its wildlife, habitats and recreational opportunities. Registered players can also qualify for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes.

(Photo Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Follow these steps to adventure:

Find It: Find your closest WMA with the WMA Recreation Finder Map. Charge Up: Make sure your phone is charged and the GooseChase app is installed. Not all areas have mobile coverage, but you’ll be able to take pictures for your scavenger hunt missions and submit them later. Visit FloridaWildQuest.com for instructions on how to join. Be Safe: Stay on marked roads and trails. Before you enter a trail, be sure it fits your skill level and the distance you’re prepared for. Pack Smart: It gets hot outside and there are no vending machines in the wilderness. Check the weather before you go. Pack water, sunscreen and snacks! Snap a Pic: Most WMAs have a kiosk at the main entrance with a welcome sign that includes a map and important reminders for visiting the area. When you see this sign, be sure to take a picture for reference. Grab a guide at the kiosk if one is available.

(Photo Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

Florida has one of the nation’s largest systems of state-managed wildlife lands, according to FWC. The WMA system includes more than 6 million acres managed primarily for wildlife conservation and nature-based public use.

The FWC maintains, enhances and restores native natural habitats for the benefit of plant and animal populations as well as for the people of Florida.

To learn more about Florida’s WMA system, visit MyFWC.com/WMAs.

(Photo Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)