LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 is asking Lake County to look at sight distance problems on a busy road south of Clermont that a resident has an issue with.

What You Need To Know Stephanie Carter says it’s difficult to turn out of Crescent Bay Boulevard and onto Lakeshore Drive



Carter says a hill to the left and a curve to the right make it difficult to see



Lake County advised the HOA to cut back on landscaping to improve sight distance



County determined sight distance criteria has been met at intersection

Stephanie Carter says when pulling out of Crescent Bay Boulevard and turning left onto northbound Lakeshore Drive, it’s difficult because of speeding cars.

“Sometimes I’ve pulled out and pulled back, because I’m afraid of getting hit from this side,” said Carter. “So, I have to race to out of here some days.”

A hill to the left and a curve to the right make it difficult for Carter to see.

When drivers speed on Lakeshore Drive, it’s even worse, leading to crashes.

“People are right behind me and they’re coming super fast and I’ve had to make the turn really quickly,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 alerted this intersection to Lake County officials and a spokesperson stated the county advised the homeowners association to cut back on landscaping to improve sight distance.

Since then, the public works team has reviewed sight distance criteria and found turning left, the sight distance is currently 500 feet. The requirement is 450 feet.

“Due to traffic on the road, drivers may need to wait to turn for an appropriate gap in vehicles,” said Sarah Lux, lead public information officer for Lake County.

Carter says she could be waiting several minutes for such a gap to form.

