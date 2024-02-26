LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney World’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins this week with 90 days of stunning displays of blooms, topiaries, musical acts and more.

Throughout the park, guests can discover over 25 garden destinations



The Gardens Rocks concert series will feature several musical acts performing at the festival for the first time

The annual festival, which runs Feb. 28 - May 27, will debut new topiaries of Groot, Asha, and Miguel.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” character is featured holding up a mixtape near the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in World Discovery.

The park’s main entrance features Asha from Disney’s film “Wish,” along with characters Valentino and Star.

Miguel and Dante from Disney Pixar’s “Coco” take center stage in Mexico.

Other fan favorite topiaries on display are Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens, and Princess Tiana in the American Adventure pavilion.

Throughout the park, guests can discover over 25 garden destinations, including Floating Gardens in World Nature, Songbird Meadow in World Discovery, and the new PB&J Garden presented by Smucker’s Uncrustables.

The EPCOT festival also features mouthwatering flavors of culinary creations for guests to experience, like the Cubanito with mojo-marinated pork belly, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and stone ground mustard sauce at Florida Fresh or the classic Chicken & Waffles at The Honey Bee-stro.

The Gardens Rocks concert series will feature several musical acts performing at the festival for the first time, including Modern English (March 15, 16), Crowder (April 7, 8), Lit (May 24, 25) and Monsieur Perine (May 3). Other artists on the lineup include Richard Marx (March 3, 4), Commodores (March 17, 18), Pointer Sisters (March 31, April 1) and Plain White T’s (April 19-22).

The concerts will be held at the America Gardens Theatre at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To find more fresh flavors and to see what’s budding, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/epcot/epcot-international-flower-and-garden-festival/.