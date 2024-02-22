FLORIDA — Great Wolf Lodge has announced an opening date for its highly anticipated South Florida resort and released image renderings of its 92,000-square-foot indoor water park.

The resort and water park will make its debut in Naples on Sept. 25, 2024.

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will feature immersive and interactive storytelling elements and reflect the whimsical adventures encountered by the Great Wolf Pack, the resort’s cat of character friends.

The water park’s centerpiece attraction is Otter Cave Waterworks, a multi-level, interactive water play structure with intertwined “leaking” water pipes, spray jets, four twisting body slides and the lodge’s signature 1,000-gallon tipping bucket.

Great Wolf Lodge South Florida resort and water park to open in Naples, Fla. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Great Wolf Lodge)

The indoor water park, heated to 84 degrees, will feature 12 slides, three pools and two interactive water play zones. The lodge’s new Breakaway Bay is a family raft adventure that can fit up to five riders.

Other water park highlights include High Paw Holler slide, Forest Flume slide, Rapid Racer tube ride, River Canyon Run raft ride, Slap Tail Pond wave pool, Crooked Creek lazy river, Otter Springs play pool, Chinook Cove activity pool, and Big Foot Pass water obstacle.

The brand’s 21st resort in the nation, and the first in the state, will sit on 20-acres on the eastern edge of Collier County.

