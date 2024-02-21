VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting another 92-acre prescribed burn Wednesday in Volusia County, this time at the Lake Monroe Conservation area.
The burn, located south of Lemon Bluff Road, helps prevent wildfires, incinerates naturally built-up fuels and manages the growth of shrubs.
On Tuesday, the district conducted a 92-acre burn at Heart Island Conservation area.
Periodic prescribed fires help enhance the land’s environmental quality but come with temporary nuisances like smoke and ash.
Before conducting a burn, the district ensures that wind and other weather conditions are correct for managing the fire and minimizing the impacts of smoke to residents and traffic.
According to the district, fire is nearly as important as rainfall and sunshine in fire-dependent ecosystems. The benefits of prescribed fire include restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing chances of destructive wildfires, perpetuating fire-adapted plants and animals, cycling nutrients, managing tree diseases and opening scenic vistas, officials said.
To learn more about the district’s prescribed burn program, visit the District online at www.sjrwmd.com/lands/management/prescribedfire.