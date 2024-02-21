ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud leaders are looking to gather input from residents about a plan to handle growth across the city.

City officials say the plan is to provide a safe and healthy environment, manage its resources and plan for the future.

City leaders hosted a community visioning session where they can hear from residents about what they want to see done in their city in the future.

Leaders say they’ve laid out a long-term, 30-year strategic plan, where they will gather input to develop a shorter term, 5-year strategic plan.

It will focus on economic development, growth management and infrastructure, just to name a few.

One resident says safety and infrastructure should be a key priority.

“How to safely and easily expand without taking a ten-year project because time management has been terrible looking at projects that should possibly take a week or so are taking years and years,” said Serenity Luna. “It looks like they just abandon and start a new one, abandon and start a new one so it’s like okay, you’re not hearing us.”

The final phase will include developing the strategic plan and implementation plan.

That’s available through March 11. You can access the survey here.